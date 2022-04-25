Riyadh – Elm Company has generated net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 250 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, an annual hike of 47.92% from SAR 169 million.

During the January-March 2022 period, the company reported SAR 1.09 billion in revenue, higher by 41.08% than SAR 774 million, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.,

Moreover, the earnings per share (EPS) settled at SAR 3.17 in the first three months (3M) of 2022, versus SAR 2.11 during the same period in the previous year.

On a quarterly basis, the revenues in Q1-22 grew by 2.15% from SAR 1.06 billion in Q4-21, while the net profits enlarged by 127.27% from SAR 110 million.

In 2021, the Saudi listed firm registered net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 567 million, a surge of 84.69% from SAR 307 million in 2020.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).