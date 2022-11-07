Riyadh – Elm Company logged a net profit after Zakat and tax worth SAR 718 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, up 57.11% year-on-year (YoY) from SAR 457 million.

Revenues enlarged by 19.58% to SAR 3.29 billion during the January-September 2022 period, compared to SAR 2.75 billion in 9M-21, according to the interim consolidated financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) jumped to SAR 9.20 in 9M-22 from SAR 5.71 in the year-ago period.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the Saudi firm generated SAR 273 million in net profit after Zakat and tax, an annual leap of 53.37% from SAR 178 million.

The revenues also soared by 20.68% to SAR 1.16 billion in Q3-22 from SAR 967 million in Q3-21.

On a quarterly basis, the net profits after Zakat and tax in Q3-22 widened by 40% from SAR 195 million in Q2-22, while the revenues grew by 12.32% from SAR 1.03 billion.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, Elm reported a 59.14% jump in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 444 million, versus SAR 279 million during the same period a year earlier.

Last October, the company paid SAR 155.20 million, accounting for 20% of the capital, as H1-22 cash dividends.

