Riyadh - The board of Elm Company has recommended a cash dividend of SAR 3 per share for 2021.

The company would pay SAR 232.80 million, representing 30% of the capital, for 77.60 million eligible shares, according to a recent bourse disclosure.

The board’s proposal is subject to the approval of the general assembly meeting, which date will be announced at a later time.

In 2021, Elm achieved net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 567 million, an annual hike of 84.69% from SAR 307 million.

