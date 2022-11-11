Cairo – Mubasher: The indices of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Thursday’s trading session on a mixed note, with the EGX30 main index down by 0.21% to 11.756.56 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX50 EWI rose by 1.89% to 2,092.91 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 EWI as well as EGX100 EWI indices also closed the session up by 0.95% to 2,231.16 points and by 1.32% to 3,275.29 points, respectively.

EGX’s turnover reached EGP 1.28 billion after 374.93 million shares were exchanged. The market cap value amounted to EGP 782.06 billion.

As for trading on securities, the Egyptian and foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 21.35 million and EGP 16.05 million, respectively. The Arab traders were net buyers with EGP 37.40 million.

