Cairo – The net losses of South Valley Cement Company widened by 54.50% during the first half (H1) of 2022 to EGP 117.08 million, compared to EGP 75.75 million in the same period a year earlier.

Loss per share came in at EGP 0.24 during the first six months (6M) of 2022, compared with EGP 0.16 in the year-ago period, according to a bourse statement on Wednesday.

Sales stood at EGP 325.86 million in H1-22, a surge from EGP 106.43 million in H1-21.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the cement company reported higher net losses at EGP 85.87 million from EGP 40.05 million in Q2-21. Loss per share reached EGP 0.18 in Q2-22, compared to EGP 0.08 in Q2-21.

In the meantime, the company’s sales grew to EGP 119.71 million during Q2-22 from EGP 44.30 million in Q2-21.

