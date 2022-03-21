Cairo – The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of Nozha International Hospital has approved to raise the issued and paid-up capital to EGP 131.83 million from EGP 105.46 million.

The company will distribute a 0.25 bonus share for every original share, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the ordinary general meeting (OGM) has agreed on distributing cash dividends, equivalent to 5% of the share nominal value.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the company registered a 33% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profits to EGP 65.88 million, compared to EGP 49.6 million in 2020.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).