Cairo – The shareholders of Al Ezz for Ceramics and Porcelain (GEMMA) have approved a cash dividend of EGP 0.55 per share for 2021.

The announcement came during the ordinary general meeting (OGM) that took place on Tuesday, 19 April, according to a bourse disclosure on Wednesday.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2021, GEMMA recorded net profits worth EGP 83.15 million, against net losses of EGP 29.30 million in 9M-20.

