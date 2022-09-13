The board of directors of Export Development Bank of Egypt (EBank) (EXPA) agreed to raise the bank’s issued and paid-up capital by EGP 1.327 billion to EGP 6.6 billion from EGP 5.27 billion, according to a statement issued on September 12th.

The capital increase will be implemented in two stages; the first is through the issuance of 32.736 million bonus shares at a value of EGP 327.36 million, and the second by the cash subscription of EGP 1 billion from senior shareholders.

The EGP 1 billion increase will be distributed over 100 million shares at a nominal value of EGP 10 per share, in addition to issuance expenses of EGP 0.10 per share.

The capital hike decision will be discussed by the upcoming ordinary general meeting (OGM).

EBank is an EGX-listed bank that offers banking and financial services, which encourage the export activities of the agricultural, industrial, commercial, and services sectors.

