Cairo – Banks operating in Egypt have achieved net profits worth EGP 56.86 billion during the first half (H1) of 2022, according to unaudited data by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE).

Furthermore, the lenders’ net interest amounted to EGP 141.03 billion in H1-22, while net operating income reached EGP 171.46 billion.

Meanwhile, the top 10 banks reported net profits of EGP 44.14 billion in the January-June 2022 period.

In the first six months (6M) of 2022, the net interest of the top 10 lenders stood at EGP 106.95 billion, whereas the net operating income totalled EGP 130.53 billion.

