Atlas for Investment and Food Industries (AIFI) has turned into profitability during the first half (H1) of 2022, according to the consolidated financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on September 4th.

The company reported a consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company of EGP 1.53 million in H1 2022, compared to a net loss of EGP 2.055 million in H1 2021.

Revenues grew to EGP 12.537 million in the six-month period ended June 30th from EGP 7.22 million in the same period a year earlier.

Atlas, established in 1997 and listed in 2012, has four subsidiaries focusing on real estate, farm development, and agricultural processing.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).