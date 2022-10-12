Cairo – Alhsn for Consulting Co has reduced its stake in Arab Dairy Products Co. (Panda) to 0.37% from 1.71% for a total value of EGP 7.87 million.

Alhsn sold 3.89 million of its shares in Arab Dairy at an average share price of EGP 2.02 per share, according to a bourse disclosure on Wednesday.

Pioneers Securities acted as a broker in the transaction.

During the first half (H1) of 2022, Arab Dairy reported net profits of EGP 20.15 million, up from EGP 1.49 million in H1-21, including minority shareholders’ rights.

