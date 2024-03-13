The Egyptian Modern Education Systems’ (MOED) net profits after tax rose 117.4% year on year in the first half (H1) of the academic year 2023/2024 to EGP 14.703 million from EGP 6.763 million, according to a disclosure.

Meanwhile, net operating revenues went up to EGP 33.06 million in H1 of the current academic year from EGP 21.779 million in the year-ago period.

Established in 2001, Egyptian Modern Education Systems operates within the consumer services sector focusing on education services.

