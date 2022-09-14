The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) is planning to apply a tripartite strategy to develop the capital market, which entails boosting liquidity and attracting new investments, Al-Ahram Gate reported on September 13th, citing EGX’s Chairman Rami El-Dokany.

The strategy also involves the expansion of the trading base through offering new products tailored for retail traders, El-Dokany added.

El-Dokany said that EGX’s strategy also includes increasing offerings, noting that the market relies on the government IPO program to achieve that.

He unveiled that the EGX communicated with asset management companies to offer new products to attract a new category of retail investors.

