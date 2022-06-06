The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices ended on a mixed note on Sunday, with the benchmark EGX30 index losing 0.21%, finishing the session at 9,986 points.

On the other hand, the small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) gained 1.02% to end at 1,753.64 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX100 rose 0.79% to 2,629.4 points, while the EGX50 EWI index increased by 0.49% to stand at 1,732.59 points.

Trading volume amounted nearly to 277.592 million shares exchanged through 21,640 transactions at a turnover of EGP 347.425 million.

Market capitalization closed today’s trading session at EGP 659.919 billion.

Retail investors controlled 80.24% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 19.75% of trading.

Egyptian traders made up 88.01% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 8.08% and 3.91%, respectively.

Foreign and Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 8.043 million and EGP 5.87 million, respectively, while Egyptian investors were net buyers with EGP 13.913 million.

