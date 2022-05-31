The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices ended in the green territory on Monday, with the benchmark EGX30 index growing 0.22%, finishing the session at 10,109.36 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) added 0.62% to reach 1,737.79 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX100 inched up 0.58% to hit 2,614.56 points, while the EGX50 EWI index increased by 0.46% to stand at 1,729.07 points.

Trading volume amounted nearly to 222.234 million shares exchanged through 28,651 transactions at a turnover of EGP 723.635 million.

Market capitalization closed today’s trading session at EGP 663.540 billion.

Retail investors controlled 51.52% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 48.47% of trading.

Egyptian traders made up 59.42% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 15.59% and 24.69%, respectively.

Foreign and Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 118.83 million and EGP 22.759 million, respectively, while Egyptian investors were net buyers with EGP 141.589 million.

