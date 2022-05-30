The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices tumbled at the end of Sunday’s session, with the benchmark EGX30 index shrinking 1.12%, finishing the session at 10,086.72 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) declined by 1.11% to 1,727.06 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX100 decreased by 1.06% to 2,599.57 points, while the EGX50 EWI index slipped 0.76% to stand at 1,721.14 points.

Trading volume amounted nearly to 158.287 million shares exchanged through 20,433 transactions at a turnover of EGP 297.924 million.

Market capitalization closed today’s trading session at EGP 662.515 billion.

Retail investors controlled 75.52% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 24.47% of trading.

Egyptian traders made up 89.2% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 5.44% and 5.36%, respectively.

Foreign and Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 14.79 million and EGP 1.358 million, respectively, while Egyptian investors were net buyers with EGP 16.149 million.