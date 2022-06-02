Cairo – The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Thursday’s trading session on a mixed note with the benchmark EGX30 index declining by 0.76% at 10,007.51 points.

The EGX50 EWI also went up by 0.41% to settle at 1,724.16 points by the end of Thursday's session.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 EWI rose by 0.54% to 1,735.91 points, while EGX100 EWI inched up by 0.45% to end the session at 2,608.67 points.

EGX’s turnover amounted to EGP 963.20 million after 203.28 million shares had been traded through 24,187 transactions.

The market cap value was valued at EGP 659.71 billion.

As for trading on securities, Egyptian investors were net buyers with EGP 61.06 million, while Arab and foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 6.69 million and EGP 54.36 million, respectively.

