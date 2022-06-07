The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) has closed Monday’s trading session on a mixed note.

The benchmark EGX30 index inched down 0.01%, finishing the session at 9,984 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) added 0.49% to 1,762.26 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX100 index rose 0.40% to 2,639.79 points, while the EGX50 EWI index went up 0.10% to 1,734.37 points.

Trading volume amounted nearly to 265.18 million shares exchanged through 22,962 transactions at a turnover of EGP 540.363 million.

Market capitalization closed today’s trading session at EGP 659.83 billion.

Retail investors controlled 61.93% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 38.06% of trading.

Egyptian traders made up 64.84% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors made up 15.09% and 20.08% respectively.

Foreign (non-Arab) traders were net sellers with EGP 81.53 million, while Egyptian and Arab investors were net buyers with EGP 42.83 million and EGP 38.69 million, respectively.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).