Zahraa Maadi Investment and Development’s net profits after tax climbed by 24.18% year on year (YoY) to EGP 324.234 million in 2023, compared to EGP 261.103 million, according to the firm’s financial statement.

Revenues soared to EGP 732.629 million last year from EGP 519.654 million in the prior year.

Zahraa Maadi Investment and Development is an Egyptian joint stock company specializing in carrying out all works related to construction and real estate development projects, as well as housing and tourism projects.

