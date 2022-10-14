Cairo – Waha Capital for Investments has increased its stake in Cairo for Investment and Real Estate Development (CIRA) to 5.03% from 4.97%.

Waha Capital purchased 350,000 shares in CIRA at a total value of EGP 4.18 million, equivalent to an average price of EGP 11.95 per share, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

Arqaam Securities Brokerage acted as a broker in the transaction.

It is worth noting that during the period from September 2021 to May 2022, CIRA logged net profits of EGP 441.06 million, compared to EGP 458.20 million in the year-ago period.

