Cairo – The consolidated net profits after tax of Six of October Development and Investment (SODIC) increased to EGP 438.74 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, versus EGP 346.95 million in 9M-21, including minority shareholders' rights.

The firm registered EGP 4.65 billion in revenue during January-September 2022, a leap from EGP 3.31 billion in the year-ago period, according to the income statements.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) went up to EGP 1.22 in 9M-22 from EGP 0.96 in 9M-21.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the consolidated net profits after tax reached EGP 143.03 million, higher than EGP 121.11 million during the same period a year earlier, including non-controlling equity.

The consolidated revenues surged to EGP 1.92 billion in Q3-22 from EGP 1.44 billion in Q3-21, while the EPS soared to EGP 0.40 from EGP 0.34.

Standalone businesses

SODIC reported net losses after tax worth EGP 162.85 million in the January-September 2022 period, compared to EGP 147.70 million in the year-ago period.

The standalone revenues widened to EGP 2.02 billion in 9M-22 from EGP 944.53 million during the same period in 2021. The loss per share stood at EGP 0.46 in 9M-22, versus EGP 0.41 in 9M-21.

In Q3-22, the net losses after tax shrank to EGP 44.19 million from EGP 62.97 million in Q3-21, whereas the loss per share plummeted to EGP 0.12 from EGP 0.18.

The non-consolidated revenues jumped to EGP 922.14 million in Q3-22 from EGP 314.63 million Q3-21.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, the EGX-listed firm posted an annual surge in consolidated net profit after tax to EGP 295.71 million from EGP 225.84 million, including minority interest.

