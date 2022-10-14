Cairo – Safwa Consulting has sold a total of 4.45 million shares in Arab Dairy Products Co. (Panda) at EGP 8.15 million, equivalent to an average share price of EGP 1.83.

Safwa’s ownership in the EGX-listed Arab Dairy decreased to 8.27% from 9.80%, according to a stock exchange disclosure on Thursday.

Pioneers Securities acted as a broker in the transaction.

During the first half (H1) of 2022, Arab Dairy reported net profits of EGP 20.15 million, up from EGP 1.49 million in H1-21, including minority shareholders’ rights.

