Sabaa International for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industry’s (SIPC) net profits after tax soared 1,396.3% year on year (YoY) in 2023 to EGP 271,121, compared to EGP 18,119, according to the financial indicators on March 27th.

However, revenues decreased 24.2% to EGP 13.308 million in 2023 from EGP 17.56 million in 2022.

Sabaa is an Egypt-based company engaged in the pharmaceutical sector. The company’s generic product portfolio includes products focused on different therapeutic categories.

