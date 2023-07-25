Arab Finance: Remco for Tourism Villages Construction (RTVC) posted a 69% year-on-year (YoY) drop in its standalone net losses after tax in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, incurring EGP 15.907 million, versus EGP 51.166 million, the firm stated on July 25th.

The company garnered EGP 6.182 million in standalone net operating profit during the three-month period, against losses of EGP 449,679 in the same period of last year.

Remco is an Egypt-based company that operates in tourism and entertainment projects development and construction.

