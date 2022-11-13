CAIRO - The consolidated profits of Reacap Financial Investments netted EGP 67.45 million during the first nine months (9M) of 2022.

This represents a year-on-year (YoY) drop of 15.95% when compared to EGP 80.25 million in the January-September 2022 period, including minority shareholders’ rights, according to a bourse disclosure on Sunday.

Revenues of the EGX-listed company stood at EGP 108.43 million in 9M-22, compared to EGP 112.27 million in 9M-21.

As for the separate results, the company turned profitable in the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022, gaining EGP 34.72 million in net profits, against net losses of EGP 1.12 million in the year-ago period.

During the third quarter (Q3) of the year, profits of the EGX-listed firm shrank to EGP 1.13 million, compared to EGP 57.47 million in Q3-21, while revenues slid to EGP 856,068 from EGP 82.89 million.During the first half (H1) of 2022, Reacap registered net profits of EGP 66.31 million, down from EGP 22.78 million in H-21, including minority shareholders’ rights.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).