Raya Holding for Financial Investments (RAYA) has reported a 262.5% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profits attributable to the holding company in 2023 to EGP 168.17 million, compared to EGP 46.395 million, as per a filing.

Consolidated revenues surged to EGP 1.946 billion last year from EGP 1.217 billion.

As for standalone financial results, the company reported EGP 67.339 million in net profits after tax in 2023, compared to EGP 11.106 million in net losses the year before.

Meanwhile, standalone revenues went up to EGP 958.393 million from EGP 741,862 million.

Established in 1999 and listed on EGX in 2005, Raya Holding operates within the software and services sector, focusing on information technology consulting and other services.

It has subsidiaries operating across North America, the British Islands, Northern Africa, Western Africa, and the Middle East.

