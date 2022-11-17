Cairo – Raya Holding for Financial Investment achieved consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 283.91 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, down from EGP 481.86 million in 9M-21, including minority shareholders' rights.

Revenues surged to EGP 14.10 billion during January-September 2022, compared to EGP 12.40 billion in the year-ago period, according to the income statements.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the consolidated net profits after tax reached EGP 113.78 million, down from EGP 329.96 million during the same period a year earlier, including non-controlling equity.

The consolidated revenues jumped to EGP 4.97 billion in Q3-22 from EGP 4.12 billion in Q3-21.

Standalone Business

The standalone net profits after tax of Raya Holding amounted to EGP 85.76 million in January-September 2022, lower than EGP 481.06 million in the year-ago period.

Additionally, the non-consolidated revenues widened to EGP 267.46 million in 9M-22 from EGP 151.51 million during the same period in 2021.

Standalone earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 0.036 in 9M-22, versus EGP 0.20 in 9M-21.

In the January-March 2022 period, the net profits after tax plummeted to EGP 8.27 million from EGP 233.63 million in Q3-21, whereas the EPS inched up to EGP 0.19 from EGP 0.10.

The standalone revenues jumped to EGP 82.51 million in Q3-22 from EGP 55.57 million in Q3-21.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, the EGX-listed company posted a growth in consolidated net profit after tax to EGP 170.13 million, compared to EGP 151.89 million in H1-21.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).