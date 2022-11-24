Cairo – Egypt Post has generated a net budget surplus worth EGP 3.82 billion during fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, the Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported.

Chairperson of Egypt Post, Sherif Farouk, said the authority succeeded in making many achievements during the last two years on all levels in terms of quality and diversification of services, geographical widespread of post offices, mobile postal service cars, and kiosks.

This helped facilitate the provision of services to citizens after implementing a comprehensive strategic plan to bring about a qualitative leap in all sectors and services with the continuous support of the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Amr Talaat.

This exceptional achievement signals a boom in the performance and indices of Egypt Post amidst all challenges. The authority registered a net profit growth of 20% and a total services revenue growth of 20% to EGP 4 billion. The savings fund amounted to EGP 278.40 billion, Farouk added.

