Pioneers Properties for Urban Development reported consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 458.25 million, including non-controlling interests, since it started operating on 8 September 2021 until 30 September 2022.

The firm registered consolidated revenues of EGP 5.44 billion since its incorporation, according to the financial results.

Meanwhile, the consolidated earnings per share (EPS) settled at EGP 0.42.

During the period from 8 September 2021 to 30 September 2022, the standalone net profit after tax reached EGP 26.71 million, while the revenues amounted to EGP 181.42 million.

Non-consolidated EPS stood at EGP 0.03 at the end of September 2022.

In the seven-month period which ended on 31 March 2022 period, the EGX-listed company generated consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 342.89 million.

