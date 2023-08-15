Pharao Tech for Control and Communication systems (PTCC) has reported a 24.14% year-on-year growth in net profits after tax during the first half (H1) of 2023, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 15th.

The company has recorded EGP 267,750 in H1 2023, compared to EGP 215,680 in H1 2022.

The company did not post any revenues for the period.

PTCC works in the field of manufacturing and assembly of distribution boards and electrical controls.

