Cairo – The Arab Dairy Products Company (Arab Dairy – Panda) posted a consolidated net profit after tax of EGP 122.53 million in 2023 from EGP 31.23 million a year earlier.

Sales surged to EGP 2.18 billion last year from EGP 1.15 billion in 2022, according to the annual financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) reached EGP 0.32 in the 12-month period that ended on 31 December 2023, up from EGP 0.12 the year before.

Standalone Financials

The company’s standalone net profit soared to EGP 122.51 million last year from EGP 31.80 million in 2022.

Standalone sales jumped to EGP 2.12 billion in 2023 from EGP 1.15 billion the year before.

It is worth noting that Panda logged consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 50.60 million in the first half (H1) of 2023, versus EGP 20.15 million in 2022.

