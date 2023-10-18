A block-trading transaction has been executed on 41.976 million shares of Arab Dairy Products Co. (Panda) for EGP 53.729 million, the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced on September 25th.

Panda is an Egypt-based company engaged in the dairy industry. The company exports its products to Middle Eastern countries, such as Lebanon, Jordan, Libya, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Bahrain, Oman, and Kuwait.

