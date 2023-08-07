Osool ESB Securities Brokerage (EBSC) posted a 165.17% year-on-year climb in net profits after tax for the first half (H1) of 2023, according to the financial income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 7th.

Net profits amounted to EGP 4.134 million in H1 2023, compared to EGP 1.559 million in H1 2022.

Operating revenues surged to EGP 11.724 million during the January-June period of this year, from EGP 6.866 million in the first six months of 2022.

Osool is an Egypt-based company engaged in the securities brokerage sector.

The company offers a range of tools including snap tickets, trigger orders, saved orders, web market watch and customizable trading application, and online trading system training services.

