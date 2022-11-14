CAIRO - Oriental Weavers Carpet has announced consolidated net profits of EGP 583.74 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, a decrease of 39.20% from EGP 960.24 million in the year-ago period.

On the other hand, the company’s sales grew to EGP 9.48 billion in the January-September 2022 period from EGP 8.39 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier, according to a bourse disclosure on Monday.

As for the standalone business, the company achieved net profits of EGP 1.04 billion in the nine-month period ended 30 September, a hike from EGP 822 million in the same period in 2021.

In the first half (H1) of this year, the EGX-listed company reported EGP 447.36 million in net profits, compared to EGP 669.50 million in H1-21.

