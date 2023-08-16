Cairo – Orascom Financial Holding (OFH) shifted to standalone net profits after tax amounting to EGP 115.32 million in the first half (H1) of 2023, versus net losses of EGP 234.45 million in H1-22.

Total revenues jumped year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 83.89 million as of 30 June 2023 from EGP 75.75 million, according to the standalone financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.02 in H1-23, against a loss per share of EGP 0.04 during the same period in 2022.

Income Statements for Q2-23

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, the company also turned profitable at EGP 4.85 million, compared to losses valued at EGP 320.52 million in Q2-22.

Non-consolidated EPS reached 0.001 during April-June 2023, versus a loss per share standing at EGP 0.611 in the year-ago period.

During Q1-23, Orascom Financial Holding recorded an annual surge in standalone net profit after tax to EGP 110.47 million, compared to EGP 86.07 million.

