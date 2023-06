CAIRO - The International Finance Corporation (IFC) will act as a consultant for Egypt's ambitious IPO program, the county’s prime minister said on Sunday in a televised conference with IFC Managing Director Makhtar Diop.

"We will have a five-year partnership with the World Bank's IFC to guarantee the governorship of the program in the long term," Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly added.

