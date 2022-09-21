El Nile Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries (Nile Pharma) (NIPH) reported a 39.19% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits for fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, according to the financial income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on September 20th.

Net profits amounted to EGP 89.67 million in FY 2021/2022, compared to EGP 64.42 million in the FY before.

The company also achieved operating revenues of EGP 876.77 million in the FY ended Jue 30th 2022, compared to EGP 755.51 million in FY 2020/2021.

Nile Pharma manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, various types of medical materials, chemical products, and cosmetics, as well as surgical threads and medical solutions.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).