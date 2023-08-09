New Ismailia for Urban Development Company (IDRE) reported a 71.73% year-on-year (YoY) drop in its net losses after tax during the first half (H1) of 2023, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 9th.

The company suffered net losses after tax of EGP 212,596 in the January-June period of this year, compared to a net loss of EGP 752,039 in the same period a year earlier.

Operating profits surged to EGP 420,000 in the six months ended June 30th from EGP 248,412 in the year-ago period.

Established in 2010, New Ismailia is an Egypt-based company listed on the EGX since June 2011. It operates within the real estate sector, with a focus on planning and establishing urban areas and developing infrastructure projects.

