Cairo – Misr Fertilizers Production Company (Mopco) registered consolidated net profits worth EGP 3.73 billion during the first half (H1) of the year, up 71.6% annually from EGP 2.17 billion, including minority shareholders’ rights.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) were EGP 16.30 during the January-June period in 2022, compared to EGP 9.50 in the year-ago period, according to a bourse disclosure on Thursday.

In the meantime, the company’s sales netted EGP 8.71 billion during H1-22, compared with EGP 4.18 billion in H1-21.

During this year’s second quarter (Q2), the company logged EGP 1.64 billion in net earnings, compared to EGP 1.38 billion in the same quarter in 2021. Basic and diluted EPS rose to EGP 7.18 in Q2-22 from EGP 6.04 in Q2-21.

Moreover, the company's sales stood at EGP 4.49 billion in Q2-22, an increase from EGP 2.18 billion in Q2-21.

In H1-22, Mopco’s standalone net profits skyrocketed by 336% yearly to EGP 2.85 billion, from EGP 655.49 million.

During the first three months (3M) of 2022, Mopco’s standalone net profits rose to EGP 2.03 billion, compared to EGP 289.28 million in the year-ago period.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).