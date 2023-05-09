Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO) announced the payment date of the EGP 15 per share for 2022 earnings, according to a filing to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 9th.

The cash dividends will be paid on May 14th, with the eligibility in distribution to shareholders until May 9th’s trading session.

MOPCO is an Egypt-based company that is engaged in the production, marketing, wholesaling, and distributing of fertilizers and petrochemical products. The company's various products include ammonia, urea, and nitrogen.

