Misr Fertilizers Production Company (MOPCO) has decided to pay cash dividends of EGP 2 per share to the public offering shareholders on April 7th and to senior shareholders on December 31st, the firm stated.

Eligibility in distribution to shareholders for 2023 earnings will be until April 2nd’s trading session.

MOPCO is an Egypt-based company engaged in the production, marketing, wholesaling, and distribution of fertilizers and petrochemical products. The company's various products include ammonia, urea, and nitrogen.

