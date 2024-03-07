Misr Beni Suef Cement Company (MBSC) registered EGP 369.102 million in net profits after tax in 2023, against net losses of EGP 145.945 million in 2022, as per a disclosure on March 7th.

Sales amounted to EGP 2.023 billion in the 12-month period ended December 31st, growing from EGP 1.844 billion in the same period of last year.

Established in 1997, MBSC operates within the materials sector focusing on construction materials.

MBSC is located in the center of Egypt, 190 km south of Cairo. It started production in 2003 with a plant of one cement production line. In 2006, the company built one new cement production line.

