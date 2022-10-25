Cairo – Middle East Glass Manufacturing Co’s board approved raising the company’s issued capital to EGP 62.62 million from EGP 50.32 million.

The EGP 12.30 million capital hike will be distributed on 12.30 million shares, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.

It is worth noting that in the first half (H1) of this year, Middle East Glass Manufacturing recorded net earnings of EGP 140.93 million, an increase from EGP 114.14 million in the same period in 2021, including minority shareholders’ rights.

Sales of the company surged to EGP 1.27 billion in H1-22, compared to EGP 912.92 million in H1-21.

