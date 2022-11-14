CAIRO - The net profits of Egypt Kuwait Holding increased to $312.09 million during the first nine months (9M) of 2022, compared to $173.09 million in the year-ago period.

The company logged $809.87 million in 9M-22 revenues, compared to $544.14 million in 9M-21, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

Meanwhile, the company’s standalone profits totalled $30.71 million in the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022 from EGP 27.34 million in the same period in 2021.

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the net profits amounted to $96.21 million, compared to $63.79 million in the year-ago quarter.It is worth noting that Egypt Kuwait Holding is dually-listed on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) and Boursa Kuwait.

