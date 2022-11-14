KUWAIT - Egypt Kuwait Holding Company (EKH) announced on Monday gaining a total net profit of $172.1mln during the first nine months of the current year, with growth percentage of 63.8, in comparison to the same period of year 2021.

EKH said in a statement published on Kuwait Bourse website today that the share profit reached 50.4 fils during the first nine months of the current year.

EKH was founded back in 1997, and later was listed in Kuwait Bourse in year 2001, with an authorized capital of USD 500 million. It targets investment in all domains.

