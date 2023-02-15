Cairo – Egyptian Chemical Industries (Kima) witnessed an 82% hike in net profit after tax to EGP 604.44 million during the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, versus EGP 331.23 million in H1-21/22.

The revenues stood at EGP 2.80 billion in the six-month period that ended on 31 December 2022, an annual surge of 33% from EGP 2.11 billion, according to the income statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) enlarged by 82% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 0.50 in H1-22/23 from EGP 0.27.

In the first quarter (Q1) of FY22/23, Kima registered net profits worth EGP 471.22 million, higher by 386% YoY than EGP 122.04 million.

Moreover, the sales widened by 158% to EGP 1.56 billion in Q1-22/23, compared to EGP 987.62 million during the same period in the previous FY.

