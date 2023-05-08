Cairo – The shareholders of Juhayna Food Industries approved the distribution of EGP 0.15 per share as cash dividends for 2022, according to a bourse filing.

During the same ordinary general meeting (OGM) that was held on 3 May, the shareholders agreed to raise the size of the board to nine from seven members.

In the January-December 2022 period, Juhayna posted consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 637.99 million, up 21% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 526.38 million, including non-controlling equity.

Sales jumped by 29% to EGP 11.36 billion last year from EGP 8.80 billion in 2021, while the earnings per share (EPS) grew to EGP 0.68 from EGP 0.56.

As for the standalone business, the company’s non-consolidated net profits after tax amounted to EGP 362.12 million as of 31 December 2022, down from EGP 381.29 million a year earlier.

