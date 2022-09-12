Cairo - The consolidated net earnings of Integrated Diagnostics Holdings (IDH) stood at EGP 439.05 million in the first half (H1) of 2022, down 34.20% from EGP 668.21 million in H1-21.

Earnings per share (EPS) reached EGP 0.70 in H1-22, compared to EGP 1.08 in H1-21, according to a bourse disclosure on Monday.

Meanwhile, the company’s revenue fell to EGP 1.95 billion during the January-June period in 2022, compared to EGP 2.29 billion in the year-ago period.

As for the standalone business, the company’s losses decreased to $904.81 million during H1-22, compared to $3.89 billion in H1-21.

During this year’s second quarter (Q2), the company’s profits shrank to EGP 124.91 million, compared with EGP 326.61 million in Q2-21. EPS came in at EGP 0.21 in Q2-22, compared to EGP 0.53 in H1-21.

It is worth noting that over Q1-22, IDH registered consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 314.13 million, an annual decline of nearly 8.74% from EGP 341.59 million.

