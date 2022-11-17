The separate financial statements of the Housing and Development Bank (HD Bank) showed an increase of 22.20% in the bank’s standalone net profits during the first nine months (9M) of 2022.

The lender logged EGP 1.75 billion in its standalone net profits during 9M-22, compared to EGP 1.43 billion in 9M-21, and earnings per share (EPS) of EGP 10.29, compared to EGP 8.43, according to a recent bourse statement.

Net interest income rose to EGP 3.40 billion during the January-September 2022 period, compared with EGP 2.45 billion in the year-ago period.

Noteworthy to mention, in the first half (H1) of 2022, HD Bank reported higher consolidated net profits by 29.9% annually to EGP 1.30 billion, compared to EGP 1 billion, including minority shareholders’ rights.

Interest income hiked to EGP 4.37 billion in the six-month period ended 30 June 2022, a jump of 32.1% when compared to EGP 3.31 billion in the year-ago period.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).