Cairo – Housing and Development Bank (HD Bank) announced a cash dividend distribution of EGP 1 per share for 2022, according to a bourse disclosure.

Eligible shareholders will receive dividends amounting to EGP 531.30 million on 20 April 2023.

In 2022, HD Bank achieved consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 2.72 billion, an annual increase of 34.42% from EGP 2.02 billion.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 5.10 as of 31 December 2022, a 34.60% year-on-year (YoY) hike from EGP 3.79.

As for the standalone business, the bank’s net profits after tax jumped by 23.30% to EGP 2.25 billion last year, versus EGP 1.83 billion during the January-December 2021 period.

